The North Fork Chamber of Commerce held its annual Snowflake Gala on Friday in Peconic.

Robert’s Jewelers earned the group’s Business of the Year Award and ELIH Auxiliary was honored with the Community Service Award.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual event was held at Raphael Winery and included a Mediterranean cocktail hour, dinner and dancing.

Top photo: Robert Scott of Robert’s Jewelers in Southold.

