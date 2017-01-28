Business

Photos: Robert’s Jewelers, ELIH Auxiliary honored at annual Snowflake Gala

01/28/2017 1:12 PM |
Bob Scott

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce held its annual Snowflake Gala on Friday in Peconic.

Robert’s Jewelers earned the group’s Business of the Year Award and ELIH Auxiliary was honored with the Community Service Award.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual event was held at Raphael Winery and included a Mediterranean cocktail hour, dinner and dancing.

Top photo: Robert Scott of Robert’s Jewelers in Southold.

Bob Scott.

Robert Scott.

From left, Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, Bob Scott and North Fork Chamber of Commerce president Tom Scalia.

From left, Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski, Bob Scott and North Fork Chamber of Commerce president Tom Scalia.

Bob Scott Jr and Joe Scott.

Bob Scott Jr and Joe Scott.

Terry Walker

Terry Walker.

ELIH Auxiliary member Helene Fall.

ELIH Auxiliary member Helene Fall.

ELIH Auxiliary

ELIH Auxiliary.

North Fork Chamber of Commerce president Tom Scalia.

North Fork Chamber of Commerce president Tom Scalia.

Snowflake Gala

Carry Tintle and Ronald Cohen.

Carry Tintle and Ronald Cohen.

David Lafreniere and Kim Viola.

David Lafreniere and Kim Viola.

Dayna Corlito and Marie Scalia.

Dayna Corlito and Marie Scalia.

Mary Krupski and Helen Corso.

Mary Krupski and Helen Corso.

The Mullen family.

The Mullen family.

Perry and Melina Angelson.

Perry and Melina Angelson.

Snowflake Gala

Snowflake Gala

Snowflake Gala

Snowflake Gala

Snowflake Gala

