Boys Lacrosse: Westhampton shows Tuckers no mercy

As the pregame warmups of the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold high school boys lacrosse team were coming to a close Friday, a Westhampton Beach player shouted, “No mercy.”

It took awhile for his Hurricane teammates to get the message, but once they did there was no stopping them as they showed no mercy in Mattituck.



Westhampton Beach turned the game upside down in the second quarter, outscoring the Tuckers 9-0 en route to an 18-5 victory in a Suffolk County Division II game.

After watching the opening period, you never would have guessed that Mattituck (2-4, 1-3) would suffer a 13-goal defeat. In fact, the Tuckers grabbed a 3-1 first-quarter advantage after Westhampton’s Robert Moore scored the first of his game-high four goals only 16 seconds after the opening faceoff. Tyler Seifert, who finished with a hat trick, had two goals (with 7 minutes and 23 seconds and 7.1 seconds left) sandwiched around a score by Ben Schmidt (3:36 left).

No one saw what was going to transpire in the second quarter. Moore, who led the assault with three goals in the period, started it off with 11:07 to go. The Hurricanes then virtually held possession for the next 10 minutes. Midfielder Dylan Laube and Colby Brower (two goals in the period) tallied within two minutes to give Westhampton (2-3, 2-2) a lead it never relinquished at 4-3 before breaking the game open. Tyler Nolan scored two goals during that quarter as midfielder Craig Connor added a goal.

The Hurricanes continued to roll in the third period, outscoring the Tuckers, 7-2.

Ryan Herman also had a goal for Mattituck.

Westhampton also was bolstered by freshman faceoff taker Joe Sarno, who won 18 out of 22 duels at the midfield stripe.

While he gave up 17 goals over three quarters, goaltender Rob Kruszeski was outstanding, making 14 saves. Shawn Howell, who played the final period, made four saves.

Photo caption: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold’s Ryan Herman tries to evade Westhampton Beach’s Craig Connor. (Credit: Garret Meade)

