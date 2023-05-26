Tuckers are county champs: twice!

The Tuckers won big this season. Robert O Rourk

In a memorable — and remarkable — day for the Mattituck/Southold/Greenport lacrosse program, both the boys and girls teams captured the Suffolk County Championship Thursday — on the same field, against the same opposing school.

“That’d be great for both girls and boys to come home with county championships,” senior co-captain Sean Lawson said after his team beat Babylon 12-5 in the opening match of the double header. “That’d be great for our school and community.”

Lawson got his wish, after he led the Tuckers with three goals and one assist. Seniors Erik McKenna (one assist) and Marc Zappulla contributed two goals apiece. Senior Lex Horton and sophomore Justin Fox each tallied a goal and sophomore Shane Psaltis added two assists.

“They just rose to the occasion, played together and believed in each other, believed in themselves,” head coach John Amato said — minutes after getting soaked by his players with a Gatorade bath. “They just went for it. Fearless.”

The girls prepped for their game Thursday by watching the boys win their own county title, and the boys team was in the stands to cheer on the girls.

“We do so many things with the boys,” girls head coach Logan McGinn said after the win. “It’s a huge support system. It really is such an awesome family atmosphere.”

Minutes after the girls team secured the Suffolk County Class D crown, senior co-captain Ella Suglia had a chance to savor the moment.

“I’m speechless right now,” she said following the Tuckers 12-6 victory at Lincoln Avenue Sports Complex in Mastic. “Some of the seniors have been working towards this since ninth grade. I can be so grateful. Honestly, I’m just in shock that we won this game. We came out firing and we did not stop. I’m so proud of us.”

The boys team (7-10) will take on the yet-to-be determined Nassau County champ for the Long Island title at Stony Brook University on Saturday, June 3 at 12:30 p.m. The girls will face their Nassau County counterparts — either Carle Place or Cold Spring Harbor — for the Long Island crown at Adelphi University on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m.