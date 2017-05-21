VIDEO: North Fork Dog Dock-Diving at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

The first day of the North Fork Dog Dock-Diving Competition kicked off at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic on Saturday.

Dozens of dogs — both dock-diving novices and experienced pros — leapt off a dock into a 20 by 40 foot pool.

The charitable event continues tomorrow, Sunday, May 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Greenport Harbor Brewery is located at 42155 Main Road, Peconic. Pet owners are also welcome to bring non-competing dogs. More info on the event can be found here.

“It was exciting because he didn’t want to go in first,” said participant Rudy Bruer, a financial advisor from Southold who brought his dog Gus to the event. “He got used to it after the second or third time. He likes to jump and swim in the Sound so I figured why not here.”

Proceeds benefit two local charities: North Fork Animal Welfare League in Southold and American Legion Burton Potter Post No 185 in Greenport (funds will help rehab the floor for roller skating).

It also benefits Canine Companions for Independence, a national group that matches highly trained assistance dogs to people with disabilities at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The event is sponsored by Harbor Pet and Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

