One Minute on the North Fork: Martha Clara Vineyards

Vineyard rows, longhorn cattle and horses.

You’ll see it all at Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead, one of the region’s most well-known wineries.

If you love Martha Clara, be sure to get your tickets for the upcoming Harvest East End event, which will be held at the vineyard on Saturday, August 5.

And if you really like what you see, the entire property, which is known as Big E farm, can be yours for $20,000,000.

Martha Clara Vineyards is located at 6025 Sound Ave. in Riverhead.

Spend a minute there with us.

Enjoy!

