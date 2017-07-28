Alive on 25 launches second season in downtown Riverhead: Video

Rain couldn’t stop Riverhead’s Alive on 25 this time around. After a two-week delay, the popular Riverhead Business Improvement District event returned Thursday evening.

“The streets are full, it’s really exciting,” said BID executive director Diane Tucci.

The street fair, now in its second season, featured eight bands, bar and restaurant specials, food trucks, artisan vendors and plenty of kids activities.

Ms. Tucci said Alive on 25 differs from other street fairs because it has a heavy focus on the arts. In addition to the scheduled vendors, the East End Fringe Festival hosted theatrical performances outside the East End Arts building.

Jerry Dicecco who has owned Jerry and the Mermaid on East Main Streetfor 25 years, said the event’s a great way to showcase improvements in downtown Riverhead.

“It gives everybody a different view of Riverhead for them to come back and visit us and see how we are now,” he said. “It’s all great, everybody has a great time.”

Alive on 25 returns for three more dates: August 10, 24 and 31.

