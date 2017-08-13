Gathering to express solidarity with Charlottesville planned for Greenport

North Fork residents plan to gather at Mitchell Park in Greenport Village Sunday at 6 p.m. to express solidarity against the violence that has taken place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The event was the idea of Cutchogue resident Christine McFall, according to SoutholdLocal.

In an interview Sunday, Ms. McFall told The Suffolk Times she read on Facebook a call for communities across the country to hold vigils in solidarity with those who stood against white supremacy groups in Charlottesville.

“I just asked a question on Facebook,” said Ms. McFall, adding she does not consider herself an organizer but plans to be in Mitchell Park Sunday night. “Like so many other people, I think it’s devastating to see the … expression of hatred. It’s just so incredibly sad.”

Congressman Lee Zeldin condemned the violence Saturday in a statement.

“These violent acts inspired by deep hatred are disgusting, un-American, and unwelcome in out great nation,” he said. “Differences will always exists and it is ok to disagree in America, but they violence taking place today in Charlottesville is absolutely not the right way to disagree with each other. We can and must do more to unite as a nation. There must be zero tolerance whatsoever for the extremes that try to tear us apart. Patriotic Americans of all walks of life must come together and bridge those divides for the sake of our country and our people.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also released a statement Saturday and launched a petition urging President Donald Trump to condemn and denounce white supremacy.

“After the deadly and ugly events in Charlottesville I am calling on President Trump to clearly and unequivocally condemn and denounce the violent protest organized by the white supremacists and neo-Nazis, including Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, with support from David Duke. President Trump must immediately call this for what it is – no cover, no euphemisms,” he said. “This was a terror attack by white supremacists.”

[email protected]

Photo: Protests Saturday in Charlottesville. (Credit: flickr.com / Susan Melkisethian)

Comments

comments