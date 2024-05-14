John May Mile and 5K at Peconic Landing raises more than $24K for local fire department

Racers — all 119 of them — just off the starting line of the 18th annual John May Mile and 5K hosted by Peconic Landing in Greenport Saturday, May 11. (Jeremy Garretson photo)

Participants ran, walked — and at least one cruised — across the finish line at the John May Mile and 5K fundraiser at Peconic Landing Saturday morning.

The event, now in its 18th year, raised $24,730 for the Greenport Fire Department.

(Jeremey Garretson photos)

According to an event release, the John May Mile and 5K is open to runners and walkers of all ages and fitness abilities and features both a relaxed, mile-long walk and a more challenging 3.1-mile run.

Nicholas Berglin of Hampton Bays placed first in a heat of 119 runners with a time of 17:02.30. Jack May of Guilford, Vt., Tom Goldberg of Westbury, Daniel Rivas of Greenport and Bryan Knipfing of Southold all finished their runs in under 20 minutes.

Ema Tufekcic of New York City was the first woman to cross the finish line in the 5K Open with a time of 25:16.48. Daphne Matalene of New York City and Jill Schroeder of Cutchogue followed close behind, finishing within the 25-minute mark as well.

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi, Southold Town Councilman Brian Mealy and Peconic Landing’s President and CEO Robert J. Syron, with Peconic Landing’s Chief Operating Officer Gregory Garrett were on hand during the awards ceremony to present the Greenport Fire Department with the funds raised. Former Greenport Mayor George Hubbard was also presented with a proclamation for his support of the North Fork senior community.

“Over the course of his tenure as Mayor and throughout his 16 years on the Village Board, Mayor Hubbard has played an enormous role in supporting the older adults here at Peconic Landing and in the greater community,” said Mr. Syron. “With over 45 years of service to the Greenport Fire Department, he has undoubtedly touched many lives and left a mark on our community. We thank you Mayor Hubbard for your unwavering dedication to Greenport and to the older adults that call this special village home.”