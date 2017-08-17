Police seek public’s help to identify Greenport Village thief

Southold Town police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who stole merchandise from a Greenport Village store Wednesday.

The suspect was caught on surveillance around 12:45 p.m., officials said. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the store “due to some concerns expressed by the proprietor of the business,” officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police headquarters at 631-765-2600.

Surveillance image credit: Southold Town Police Department

Comments

comments