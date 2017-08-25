Man rescued off East Marion in Long Island Sound

A 72-year-old Greenport man was rescued off East Marion in the Long Island Sound after his boat capsized Friday morning, authorities at the scene said.

A beachgoer spotted the man clinging to the side of his overturned boat off Pebble Beach around 11 a.m. and called 911. The victim, who was traveling alone and not wearing a life jacket, was rescued by a passing fisherman, Eric Bulis, after his 14-foot aluminium boat capsized, East Marion Fire Department Chief Jason Doucett said.

He was taken to a boat ramp near Truman’s Beach were he was evaluated by an East Marion ambulance crew and released, authorities said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Photo: A Southold Town police boat at the scene. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

