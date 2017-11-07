Featured Story

LIVE: Republicans claim sweep in Southold Town election

11/07/2017 9:00 PM |
Southold Town Republican chairman Pete McGreevy and Councilman Bob Ghosio track the Election Day results with supporters at the American Legion in Southold Tuesday. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Southold Town elections.

Sixteen candidates are vying for nine open positions, including two spots on the Southold Town Board. 

We’ll be updating the results as they come in from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. Check back later tonight for reactions and a complete story.

So far, 18 of 19 precincts have reported results:

Town Board (Two open seats)
James Dinizio (C,R) 3,790
Bob Ghosio (R) 3,526
Mary Eisenstein (D) 3,285
Debbie O’Kane (D) 2,664

Town Justice
Eileen Powers (R) 4,338
Robert Meguin (D) 2,367

Highway Superintendent 
Vincent Orlando (R) 3,614
Gene Wesnofske (D) 3,309

Town Trustee (Three seats)
Greg Williams (R) 4,343
John Bredemeyer (R) 4,170
Michael Domino (R) 3,955
Elizabeth Smith (D) 3,116
Derek Bossen (D) 2,587

Assessor (Two seats)
Kevin Webster (R) 4,736
Charles Sanders (R) 3,919
Damon Rallis (D) 3,005

Candidates and supporters watch the results at the Southold Town Democratic Committee Election Day event at American Beech. (Credit: Rachel Siford)

