LIVE: Republicans claim sweep in Southold Town election

Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Southold Town elections.

Sixteen candidates are vying for nine open positions, including two spots on the Southold Town Board.

We’ll be updating the results as they come in from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. Check back later tonight for reactions and a complete story.

So far, 18 of 19 precincts have reported results:

Town Board (Two open seats)

James Dinizio (C,R) 3,790

Bob Ghosio (R) 3,526

Mary Eisenstein (D) 3,285

Debbie O’Kane (D) 2,664

Town Justice

Eileen Powers (R) 4,338

Robert Meguin (D) 2,367

Highway Superintendent

Vincent Orlando (R) 3,614

Gene Wesnofske (D) 3,309

Town Trustee (Three seats)

Greg Williams (R) 4,343

John Bredemeyer (R) 4,170

Michael Domino (R) 3,955

Elizabeth Smith (D) 3,116

Derek Bossen (D) 2,587

Assessor (Two seats)

Kevin Webster (R) 4,736

Charles Sanders (R) 3,919

Damon Rallis (D) 3,005

