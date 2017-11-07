LIVE: Republicans claim sweep in Southold Town election

Polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Southold Town elections.
Sixteen candidates are vying for nine open positions, including two spots on the Southold Town Board.
We’ll be updating the results as they come in from the Suffolk County Board of Elections. Check back later tonight for reactions and a complete story.
So far, 18 of 19 precincts have reported results:
Town Board (Two open seats)
James Dinizio (C,R) 3,790
Bob Ghosio (R) 3,526
Mary Eisenstein (D) 3,285
Debbie O’Kane (D) 2,664
Town Justice
Eileen Powers (R) 4,338
Robert Meguin (D) 2,367
Highway Superintendent
Vincent Orlando (R) 3,614
Gene Wesnofske (D) 3,309
Town Trustee (Three seats)
Greg Williams (R) 4,343
John Bredemeyer (R) 4,170
Michael Domino (R) 3,955
Elizabeth Smith (D) 3,116
Derek Bossen (D) 2,587
Assessor (Two seats)
Kevin Webster (R) 4,736
Charles Sanders (R) 3,919
Damon Rallis (D) 3,005