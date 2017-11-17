Wrestling: Another trophy comes Mattituck’s way

Mattituck High School has an impressive addition to its trophy case.

In yet another testament to the Mattituck/Greenport/Southold wrestling team’s historic 2016-17 season, the Tuckers were presented Friday with The Pascal Perri Cup for being the top Division II team in New York State. Coach Cory Dolson received the award on behalf of the team from Pascal Perri, vice president of Friends of Long Island Wrestling. Perri said the Tuckers were a unanimous selection from chapters throughout the state.

“It’s cool, especially to be recognized by the Friends of Long Island Wrestling,” Dolson said. “The whole state votes on it, which I think is definitely the coolest thing. It’s not like an award that you’re just getting from guys around here that really know us. You’re getting recognized from chapters that are all over New York State, so it’s definitely a little more special.”

Last season’s Mattituck team could be regarded as the best the school has ever had. James Hoeg and senior Tanner Zagarino capped off their high school careers by becoming Mattituck’s first state champions. The Tuckers sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament and four of them reached the finals. As a team, Mattituck took second in the Division II team scoring to Central Valley Academy. Prior to the state finals, Mattituck was honored for being recognized for the second year in a row as the top Division II team in the state by the New York State Sportswriters Association. Mattituck also won its fifth straight Suffolk County Division II title, which Dolson believes is the most any Suffolk Division II team has ever won.

Does that sound like the best Mattituck team ever?

“It’s hard to argue with it, right?” said Dolson.

Following Friday’s brief ceremony and photo session, it was joked that for all the awards and accolades the team received last season, more are still trickling in.

“If they want to keep giving us awards, we’re going to keep on taking them,” Dolson said. “It’s OK with us.”

Photo caption: Friends of Long Island Wrestling vice president Pascal Perri, left, and Mattituck/Greenport/Southold coach Cory Dolson with the award the Tuckers received for being the top Division II team in New York State last season. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

