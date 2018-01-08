Offices at Southold Town Hall to reopen Tuesday; Assessor’s office still closed

The Southold Town Assessor’s office will remain closed Tuesday following damage to the east side of Southold Town Hall after pipes froze in a fire suppression system, according to Supervisor Scott Russell.

The following offices will reopen: town clerk, receiver of taxes, supervisor and Justice Court.

The grace period for the requirement of a new permit at the Southold Town Transfer Station will be extended from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

For any questions, contact the supervisor’s office during normal business hours Tuesday at 631-765-1889.

