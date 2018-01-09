Southold Town Board extends deadline to pay property taxes

The Southold Town Board has extend the period residents have to pay the first half of their property taxes after Town Hall was closed Monday— one of the final three days to pay without penalty— after a pipe burst on the east side of the building.

The deadline, which was originally Wednesday at 4 p.m., was extended to Friday at 4 p.m., according to the resolution, which was approved in a special emergency meeting Tuesday morning.

The extension accommodates for the lost day, but also for “the confusion recently of the federal tax reform package and how it affects people locally,” Town Supervisor Scott Russell said.

“I think it’s not only reasonable, but the right thing to do,” Councilman William Ruland said.

Repairs are underway at Town Hall. The supervisor’s office, justice court, the town clerk’s office, and the tax receiver’s office reopened on Tuesday; the assessor’s office, which was heavily damaged by the flooding, remained closed.

No official documents were damaged, Mr. Russell said Monday.

While not all of the computer equipment in the affected offices has been thoroughly evaluated, the damage so far appears minimal, he said. Most of the damage was to the building itself, he said.

Photo caption: Fans are in place to dry out the east wing of the Southold Town Hall where pipes burst over the weekend. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

