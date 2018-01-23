Harold “Bud” Myers was born in Southold Sept. 28, 1920, and died in Duluth, Minn., Dec. 25, 2017. He spent the majority of his life living and working on eastern Long Island.

Bud attended Southold High School and served in the U.S. Army as a munitions specialist in France during World War II.

He worked in the maintenance department at Southold High School and worked for Suffolk County as a micrographics operator.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Leicht Mackinaw of Duluth and three grandsons, Jay Faszczewski of Virginia Beach, Va., Todd Mackinaw of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Brad Mackinaw of Duluth.

Bud was a wonderful, caring great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren: Cody and Kathryn Faszczewski, and Seamus, Eamonn, Finn and Rose Mackinaw.

The family will celebrate his life at a future date.

