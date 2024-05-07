Gail Berkes Starkie of Southold peacefully passed away May 1, 2024, at the age of 86, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach, N.Y.

Gail was born Aug. 14, 1937, to Dorothy (Marthens) and Philip Berkes in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was raised in Floral Park, N.Y.

She graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959 and a Master of Science degree in 1965, and earned her doctorate degree in 1977, all in the field of education.

In addition to her academic achievements, Gail was an artist. She loved to paint and was a member of various art clubs and organizations on the North Fork. She was also a proud member of the Southold Historical Society and St. Patrick’s R. C. Church in Southold, and a grateful friend of Bill W.

Gail is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, George Starkie Jr.; and two stepchildren, George (Butch) Starkie and his wife, Patti, of Farmingdale, N.Y., and John Starkie and his wife, Cheryl, of Massapequa, N.Y. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Diane Stergiopoulos, and husband, George; and her sister, Sharon McManus. Gail also leaves behind nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, whose lives she touched with love and wisdom, along with her brother-in-law, Jack McManus, and several first cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In honoring Gail’s life, all services will be private, allowing her family and close friends to celebrate her life in a private setting.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

