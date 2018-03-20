Troy J. Baydala, 100 years old, of Southold and previously Franklin Square, died March 14, 2018, at The Shores at Peconic Landing.

Mr. Baydala, or “Spike” as he was known during his tour of service during the Second World War, was born Dec. 8, 1917, to Andrew and Josephine Baydala. He was an athletic person his entire life, earning four athletic letters at Malverne High School and playing golf well into his 90s. It is believed he is the oldest hole-in-one maker at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue — at age 85.

A man of tremendous faith, Troy served as an altar boy from age 9 to 18 and attended daily Mass at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold and was well-known to the parish, neighbors and local community.

In his last two years residing at Peconic Landing in Greenport, Troy was known to always have a smile on his face and happy disposition.

Mr. Baydala’s successful banking career included serving 25 years as senior vice president and head of the mortgage department at Franklin National Bank and executive vice president and executive member of the board of trustees at Long Island Savings Bank. He served on the LISB board until he was 80 years old. He was a previous member of the Appraisal Institute and in 1972 served as the NY chapter president.

Married Sept. 7, 1941, to his high school sweetheart, Ann. G. (deceased 1999), they created a close-knit family of six children: Mary Jo Cowan (James), Troy (Claire), Timothy (Narda), Thomas (Jeanette), Terence (Deborah) and Sue Anne Stype (John); 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 18 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service took place March 19 at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment followed at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to New Ground, Inc., 70 Acorn Lane, Levittown, NY 11756.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments