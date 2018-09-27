Town accepts bid for audiovisual improvement project

Southold Town accepted a bid Tuesday for an audiovisual improvement project that will include installation of higher quality microphones in the lobby and meeting room at Town Hall.

The bid, from Adwar Video of Farmingdale, came in at $51,650. The microphones will be mostly be wired instead of wireless, said Lloyd Reisenberg, assistant deputy emergency preparedness coordinator. The wired mics are more reliable and provide better sound quality, he said.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty expressed concern about how the new sound system will affect Channel 22, the local station that broadcasts town meetings, but Mr. Reisenberg said he has no control of anything that happens outside Town Hall.

“We can certainly make it better here, but once it gets into cable, it’s an unknown,” he said.

He added that the sound quality will definitely be improved in the meeting space and the hallway.

“I think that the ability to enhance the presentation of what goes on in this room, both audio and visual, is long overdue,” Councilman Bill Ruland said.

