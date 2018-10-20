Mattituck grad serves aboard U.S. Navy ship

Mattituck resident Barry Miller, a petty officer second class in the U.S. Navy, has a new place to call home: the open seas.

A 2010 graduate of Mattituck High School, he has been deployed as a fire controlman aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, according to a Sept. 28 press release from American Connections Media Outreach.

A fire controlman provides key support for combat operations overseas and is responsible for maintenance of digital computer equipment and systems and systems used for weapons direction and combat; as well as for testing, troubleshooting and repair of most weapons systems.

Mr. Miller works with the ship’s Aegis Combat System, an electronic sensor system that defends against missile threats.

“The most important aspect of our job on deployment is keeping the radar operating with other ships in the strike group,” he said in the release.

Mr. Miller credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons he learned in Mattituck.

“I learned that having a good work ethic and giving it your all has its rewards,” he said.

Based in Mayport, Fla., the Philippine Sea is one of more than 60 ships stationed on the East Coast of the U.S. that are part of the Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet. The ship can fire Tomahawk Cruise Missiles and other weapons in combat operations against targets on and below the sea and can reach targets hundreds of miles over land.

Mr. Miller said he understands his role in the Navy means he’s representing the U.S.

“Serving in the Navy means that I am committed to something bigger than myself — and defending our country,” Mr. Miller said.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Miller, a 2010 Mattituck graduate, is a Navy fire controlman aboard a guided-missile cruiser. (Courtesy photo)

