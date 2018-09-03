Andy’s restaurant on 34 Front St. in Greenport received site plan approval to allow outdoor dining in the back part of the property during the summer months at last Thursday’s Greenport Village Planning Board meeting. READ
A quickly growing rapid response network on Long Island aims to connect locals with immigrants living daily with the fear that they maybe deported.
The systems are organized by Long Island Jobs With Justice, a coalition that supports immigrants’ rights. READ
The town will put out a request for proposal to determine the cost of completely replacing and updating its Town Hall audio system, which records meetings. READ
Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) introduced a bill that aims to revoke the citizenship of immigrants who were involved in gang activity before being naturalized or within 10 years after becoming citizens. READ
The Southold Town Board will explore a new attempt at harnessing solar power at the town landfill.
Councilman Bob Ghosio brought up the idea at Tuesday’s work session. A previous proposal about three years ago failed to materialize. READ
Officials from Southold and Riverhead towns, Suffolk County, and New York State met Wednesday morning to discuss how to address traffic issues on the North Fork.
They agreed on one thing: there’s not one “silver bullet” to completely solve traffic problems, but perhaps a combination of methods, whether they be trolley services or other mechanisms, to mitigate them.
The idea of establishing a parking sticker for village residents is on hold for now, according to Mayor Hubbard. READ
Southold Town saw record-high numbers in its deer management program in the 2017 regular hunting season.
This includes 292 deer reported harvested for the season — which runs from October until the end of January — over a previous five-year average of 246, said town environmental analyst Craig Jobes at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.
The Greenport Village Board last Thursday officially set March 22 as the date for a public hearing on reducing the village-wide speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph. The hearing will be held at the Third Street firehouse at 7 p.m. READ
Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard is hoping to use some of the $1.3 million the village received from the Long Island Power Authority and PSEG-Long Island to do drainage projects at numerous road-ends in the village, in hopes of preventing contaminants from being carried into surface water when it rains. READ