03/02/18 6:00am

Community-based program aims to assist Long Island immigrants

03/02/2018 6:00 AM
A quickly growing rapid response network on Long Island aims to connect locals with immigrants living daily with the fear that they maybe deported.

The systems are organized by Long Island Jobs With Justice, a coalition that supports immigrants' rights.

03/01/18 5:58am

North Fork officials come together to talk traffic woes

Officials from Southold and Riverhead towns, Suffolk County, and New York State met Wednesday morning to discuss how to address traffic issues on the North Fork.

They agreed on one thing: there’s not one “silver bullet” to completely solve traffic problems, but perhaps a combination of methods, whether they be trolley services or other mechanisms, to mitigate them.

READ

02/28/18 5:59am

Record-high deer management numbers in Southold Town

Southold Town saw record-high numbers in its deer management program in the 2017 regular hunting season.

This includes 292 deer reported harvested for the season — which runs from October until the end of January — over a previous five-year average of 246, said town environmental analyst Craig Jobes at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

READ

02/27/18 6:00am

Greenport Village mayor eyes PSEG money for drainage work

Greenport Village Mayor George Hubbard is hoping to use some of the $1.3 million the village received from the Long Island Power Authority and PSEG-Long Island to do drainage projects at numerous road-ends in the village, in hopes of preventing contaminants from being carried into surface water when it rains.

