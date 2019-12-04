A splash of the Italian coast comes to GreenportSouthold homebuyer loan plan faces shortage of homes under $750KEditorial: Southold's self-evident spiritLetters to the Editor: 'Arrogant remarks'Love Lane draws crowds for Mattituck’s 48th Old Fashioned Street FairGuest Column: GreedBlotter: Kerfuffle erupts at Saylor Beach HouseNew leader takes the reins at Peconic Community SchoolSouthold police, officials celebrate $1M federal grant for vehicle, radio upgradesSecret Service questions Mattituck farmer over ‘86 47’ sign above American flagGreenport delays resident parking passes as paid parking enforcement moves aheadWho owns the Timothy J? Sunken Mattituck charter boat leaves town searching for answersCommunity Calendar of Events: July 9, 2026Guest column: Surviving the World Cup beatNorth Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: July 8, 2026