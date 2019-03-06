Daily Update: $7M in water district upgrades, parade set for Saturday, teens vaping

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care, when and where you need it most.

Riverhead water district eyes $7M in improvements this year

Annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade will have two grand marshals

Workshop focuses on dangers of e-cigarette use among students

Expect sunny skies today with wind gusts as high as 32 miles per hour today. The high will reach 30 degrees and an overnight low of 11, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of a light snow shower after 3 p.m. today.

