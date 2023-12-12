Daily Update: Gov. Hochul approves bill to help cull Southold deer herd
Here are the headlines for December 12, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Help on the way: Gov. Hochul signs deer management bill for Southold
Southold NJROTC team invited to national orienteering competition
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead junior wins big at Long Island Film Fest
Bring on the cheer: parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bringing light to banish darkness: 10th annual Menorah lighting in the Center
NORTHFORKER
Stroller Strong Mamas fitness studio opens in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
Get gifty your way at Eastport General Store
