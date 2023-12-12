Daily Update: Gov. Hochul approves bill to help cull Southold deer herd

A deer on county parkland in East Marion. (Tara Smith file photo)

Here are the headlines for December 12, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Help on the way: Gov. Hochul signs deer management bill for Southold

Southold NJROTC team invited to national orienteering competition

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead junior wins big at Long Island Film Fest

Bring on the cheer: parade and bonfire light up Downtown Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bringing light to banish darkness: 10th annual Menorah lighting in the Center

NORTHFORKER

Stroller Strong Mamas fitness studio opens in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Get gifty your way at Eastport General Store

