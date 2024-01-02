Year in Review 2023

Our most-read stories of 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Prudence and Dan Heston show a basket of chestnuts from one of seven American chestnut trees on their Cutchogue farm. (photo credit: Steve Wick)

A look back at the news, names and newcomers that grabbed the most attention on the SuffolkTimes.com last year (based on data courtesy of the wizards at Google analytics.)

1. Iconic native tree recovers from historic blight

The American chestnut makes a comeback

2. First glimpse of North Fork newcomer

In Orient, a deer hunter films a video of a new North Fork resident: a coyote

3. Hardy souls brave the Peconic in not-so-hardy boats

Complete list of winners in the fourth annual cardboard boat race

4. Incoming county legislator arrested for DUI

Catherine Stark, elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs

5. Four lives lost in deadly East Marion car crash

Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified

6. Long running saga at local market

After weeks of speculation, Mattituck Marketplace sold

7. Beloved watering hole gets new owners

Greenport bar Whiskey Wind changes hands

8. Word of potential Christmas tree shortage causes a stir

Popular Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck shutters for the season due to lack of Fraser trees

9. Long running saga at local market (deja vu alert.)

An abrupt turnabout for Mattituck Marketplace

10. Cracking down on short term rentals

Greenport Village to use AI to combat Airbnb rentals

