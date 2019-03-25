Daily Update: Limo crash victims’ families speak out, wildlife rescue center eyes North Fork

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 25:
NEWS
Families of limo crash victims: Stricter state regulations are long overdue
Wildlife Rescue Center seeks expansion into Aquebogue
Southold/Greenport Robotics Team set to take on the world
Aquebogue principal’s motivational message will endure after retirement
Village mayor unveils tentative $10.6M budget
SPORTS
Track and Field: Southold’s new track to be christened
Boys Lacrosse: Hauser shoots Tuckers past Rocky Point
Girls Lacrosse: Seifert steals game for Tuckers over SWR in OT
WEATHER
Expect gradually sunny skies today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight is forecast at 25 degrees, with a wind chill value between 15 and 20 degrees.