Peconic Landing unveils new one bedroom Patio homes

Sleek cottage-style homes at affordable prices.

That’s how Peconic Landing president and CEO Robert Syron described The Patio Homes, the latest addition to Peconic Landing’s retirement community.

Next month, two existing cottages in Greenport will be converted into four Patio homes and made available to current residents for roughly $400,000, director of sales and marketing Laurelle Cassone said. The price point is similar to the community’s one-bedroom homes, she said.

The new houses offer owners a sense of independence and additional staff care options where needed, Ms. Cassone said. Each home is approximately 950 square feet and includes one bedroom with one-and-a-half baths. There are currently four different styles to choose from: The Southold, The Sag Harbor, The New Suffolk and The North Sea.

Consumer demand will determine how many cottages are modified, she said, but many homes throughout the neighborhood are under consideration. The homes will be sold before they’re converted and must receive town approval prior to construction.

Later this year, four cottages will be converted into eight homes, she added, if approved by Southold Town.

Mr. Syron, chairman of the strategic planning committee, said representatives from Peconic Landing hosted three focus groups across Long Island with prospective members in November 2017. Most of the participants, Mr. Syron said, were looking to downsize yet live in a freestanding home.

Ms. Cassone helped facilitate the discussion groups. She said the organization is constantly evolving to meet customers needs.

“We’re starting to serve the next generation, which is the cusp of the baby boomers. They want to downsize, and the trend now is open living,” she said. “The kitchen is becoming the hangout spot, and a separate dining room is out the window.”

Based on focus group feedback, Peconic Landing partnered with Southold’s North Fork Woodworks to create a prototype for residents.

The construction of the Patio homes offers a “multitude of opportunities” and a modern approach, Mr. Syron said.

“We lower the price point, but we also offer the opportunity for cottage living at apartment pricing,” he said.

Mr. Syron said prospective residents can sign up for several floor plans. “We really tailor this process to the person or couple we’re dealing with,” he said. “Basically, since the sale counselors know what they’re looking for, we rolled this out to the customers in need.”

In the next five years, Peconic Landing aims to complete 20 Patio homes. However, he said, the number is going to be based upon demand and market response.

“We just really looked at how we can broaden our market and … take more members and this was a decision we felt was right,” Mr. Syron said.

