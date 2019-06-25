Daily Update: A look inside upcoming addiction center, affordable housing bill approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 25:

NEWS

Wellbridge Addiction center plans November opening

Affordable housing fund bill passes State Assembly, Senate

Planning Board approves eight-lot subdivision at EPCAL

NORTHFORKER

Featuring music and Magic Fountain, Northforker July hits newsstands

WEATHER

Expect showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day today with a high near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.

