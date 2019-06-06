Daily Update: Hero cop honored, shellfish stands coming, outside investigator hired by school

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 6:
NEWS
Local NYPD officer receives Medal of Valor
Outside law firm investigating allegations against Charles Regan, district officials say
Code change could allow roadside shellfish stands in Southold
Wick Column: June 6, 1944 was an extraordinary day
SPORTS
Boys Lacrosse: Eighth-grader helps lead SWR into state championship
Boys Lacrosse: Season ends in state semifinals for Mattituck/Southold
SWR grad Tyler Osik drafted by Chicago White Sox in 27th round
WEATHER
There’s a chance for scattered showers early today before cloudy skies become gradually sunny with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.