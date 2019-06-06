Daily Update: Hero cop honored, shellfish stands coming, outside investigator hired by school

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC: not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 6:

NEWS

Local NYPD officer receives Medal of Valor

Outside law firm investigating allegations against Charles Regan, district officials say

Code change could allow roadside shellfish stands in Southold

Wick Column: June 6, 1944 was an extraordinary day

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: Eighth-grader helps lead SWR into state championship

Boys Lacrosse: Season ends in state semifinals for Mattituck/Southold

SWR grad Tyler Osik drafted by Chicago White Sox in 27th round

WEATHER

There’s a chance for scattered showers early today before cloudy skies become gradually sunny with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.

