Daily Update: Second victim files claim against principal, new Lavender farm opens, a lacrosse trifecta

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 3:

NEWS

New sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Charles Regan in former district

Jamesport garden center and gift shop returns after two-year hiatus

A look back at the Shoreham nuclear plant protest, 40 years later

NORTHFORKER

Lavender by the Bay opening second Calverton location this weekend

Off the beaten path North Fork farm stands and garden centers

SPORTS

Boys Lacrosse: Tuckers retain LI Class D title

Girls Lacrosse: Tuckers headed back to Cortland as Long Island champs

Boys Lacrosse: Gregorek’s MVP play leads SWR to LI title

Girls Track and Field: Vaccarella doesn’t miss her chance in 3,000

Track and Field: Carrick misses school mark in 3,200 by 0.55

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 54.

