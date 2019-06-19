Daily Update: Services announced for SWR teen, rec facility takes next step

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 19:

NEWS

Funeral arrangements set for SWR teen; vigil planned for Wednesday

Town calls for proposals to build rec facility; community pool a requirement

Georgia man gets life sentence in murder of retired Riverhead police officer

Following fire, Braun Seafood thanks community for its support

Police seek public’s help after theft at Riverside McDonald’s

News-Review receives recognition from Press Club of LI, National Newspaper Association

Mattituck High School student wins national video contest

NORTHFORKER

What’s new this summer on the North Fork food scene

Greenport’s Village Blacksmith revives interest in time-honored craft

SPORTS

Running: Celebrating 40 years of Shelter Island races

Baseball Notebook: Wallace takes to LI weather

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a high near 70 degrees. The low tonight will be around 63.

