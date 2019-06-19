Daily Update: Services announced for SWR teen, rec facility takes next step

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 19:
NEWS
Funeral arrangements set for SWR teen; vigil planned for Wednesday
Town calls for proposals to build rec facility; community pool a requirement
Georgia man gets life sentence in murder of retired Riverhead police officer
Following fire, Braun Seafood thanks community for its support
Police seek public’s help after theft at Riverside McDonald’s
News-Review receives recognition from Press Club of LI, National Newspaper Association
Mattituck High School student wins national video contest
NORTHFORKER
What’s new this summer on the North Fork food scene
Greenport’s Village Blacksmith revives interest in time-honored craft
SPORTS
Running: Celebrating 40 years of Shelter Island races
Baseball Notebook: Wallace takes to LI weather
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a high near 70 degrees. The low tonight will be around 63.