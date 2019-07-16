Daily Update: Christmas tree farm sold, ambulance fees upset festival organizers

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 16:
NEWS
Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm sold at auction to Stefan Soloviev
Ambulance fees for Polish Town Fair have organizers upset
‘This isn’t America, not my America’ — Lights for Liberty vigil held in Riverhead
Prosecutor: Mattituck man took suboxone prior to fatal hit-and-run; homicide charge likely
SPORTS
Riverhead Raceway: Davidowitz earns win in Hiscock Legend Race Car National Qualifier
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.