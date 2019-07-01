Daily Update: Emotional senior class says goodbye, mixed-use development approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 1:

NEWS

Classmates pay tribute to Melissa Marchese at SWR graduation

Greenport Planning Board grants site plan approval for residential/retail renovations

Riverhead BID gets new blood as folklorist replaces outgoing VP

Upgrades planned for Shoreham-Wading River High School

OPINION

Guest Column: Supervisor candidate says it’s time to turn the page in Southold

NORTHFORKER

With opening of Anker, trio of restaurants has taken shape in Greenport

Behind the magic of Magic Fountain in Mattituck

SPORTS

Baseball: Ospreys can squawk about 5-1 stretch

Baseball: Tomcats come up short in arms, score

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening.

