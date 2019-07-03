Daily Update: Trail expansions open to public, man found dead along 105

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 3:

NEWS

Two mile expansion of Bay to Sound trail now open to the public

Four more miles planned for Calverton bike path

Man found dead in pickup off County Road 105 Tuesday

Rescue at Stotzky Park highlights importance of AEDs

A guide to Fourth of July fireworks and parades on the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

Salt & Sea Bistro to open at Bay Breeze Inn in South Jamesport

SPORTS

Ospreys Notebook: Tardif’s not your average Joe

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.

