Greenhouse approved at Tenedios property in Orient

A revised site plan for the Tenedios Agricultural Barn & Greenhouse was granted conditional approval by the Southold Town Planning Board Monday.

The plans call for a 1,440-square-foot greenhouse to be constructed on a 34.5-acre parcel of farmland at the corner of Narrow River Road and Route 25 in Orient.

The greenhouse will be located in the five-acre area which has development rights intact in the R-200 zoning district. The other 29.5 acres have development rights held by Southold Town.

An amended plan submitted earlier this spring by Pat Moore, an attorney for applicant Steve Tenedios, shows updated wetland delineation areas and better illustrates the total area of disturbance, according to town planner Brian Cummings.

“The initial area of disturbance was 30,000 square feet. It’s been revised now to 39,625 square feet and that includes machine access, soil stock, pilings, buildings and utilities for those buildings,” Mr. Cummings said.

Ms. Moore said that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation permits have been obtained for both the barn and greenhouse, which was a condition that had to be met before the town would issue a building permit.

The Planning Board approved the application with the condition that the area of disturbance be staked.

“It’s a good idea to have it staked so everything stays within the boundary and it does not get over cleared,” board chair Don Wilcenski said at the meeting.

