Daily Update: NY getting new license plates, Lt. Governor visits Riverhead

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, August 20:
NEWS
State wants you to pick new license plate design
Lt. Governor tours downtown; says Riverhead should ‘keep trying’ for $10M grant
Jamesport civic leader now on ballot for Riverhead Town Council
Photos from the 45th Polish Town Fair in Riverhead
SPORTS
Girls Basketball: A league without wins, losses
Football: Questions surround Riverhead’s O-line as practices begin
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies early today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.
There’s an increased chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.