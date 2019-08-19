Daily Update: Vaping advisory issued, West Nile reported locally

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 19:
NEWS
Risks associated with vaping prompts statewide health advisory
Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Riverhead
Skippers Lane homeowners appeal Historic Preservation Commission decision
Ruggero’s restaurant plans to expand outdoor patio’s seating capacity
New state regulations will require boaters to pass safety course
SPORTS
Riverhead Raceway: Rogers makes winning pass for third victory of season
NORTHFORKER
Pop-up farm stand comes to Greenport
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.
There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.