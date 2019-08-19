Daily Update: Vaping advisory issued, West Nile reported locally

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 19:

NEWS

Risks associated with vaping prompts statewide health advisory

Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus in Riverhead

Skippers Lane homeowners appeal Historic Preservation Commission decision

Ruggero’s restaurant plans to expand outdoor patio’s seating capacity

New state regulations will require boaters to pass safety course

SPORTS

Riverhead Raceway: Rogers makes winning pass for third victory of season

NORTHFORKER

Pop-up farm stand comes to Greenport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.

There’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight.

