Daily Update: Alleged drug dealer acquitted of manslaughter, party vice chair resigns

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 13:
NEWS
Greenport man acquitted of top manslaughter charge in fatal overdose case
Facing criticism from his own party, vice chair of Southold Democrats resigns
Riverhead Police Department welcomes four new officers
Hearing set for roadside shellfish stands
Thomas Riccio, 77, remembered as legend of Long Island wrestling
Plan for solar array at Southold Town’s landfill moves forward
SPORTS
Boys Soccer: Like his brother, Ilgin has game for Mattituck
Girls Tennis: Kopala confines running to court
NORTHFORKER
Deep Roots Farm earns Slow Food East End’s ‘Snail of Approval’
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. There’s a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s.