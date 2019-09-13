Daily Update: Alleged drug dealer acquitted of manslaughter, party vice chair resigns

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 13:

NEWS

Greenport man acquitted of top manslaughter charge in fatal overdose case

Facing criticism from his own party, vice chair of Southold Democrats resigns

Riverhead Police Department welcomes four new officers

Hearing set for roadside shellfish stands

Thomas Riccio, 77, remembered as legend of Long Island wrestling

Plan for solar array at Southold Town’s landfill moves forward

SPORTS

Boys Soccer: Like his brother, Ilgin has game for Mattituck

Girls Tennis: Kopala confines running to court

NORTHFORKER

Deep Roots Farm earns Slow Food East End’s ‘Snail of Approval’

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57. There’s a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday as temperatures climb back into the upper 70s.

