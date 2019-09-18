Daily Update: Bike-share program coming to Riverhead, Maritime Festival grand marshals announced

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 18:
NEWS
Bike Share coming to EPCAL, downtown
Greenport Harbor Brewery founders to lead Maritime Festival parade
Riverhead Town Board gets look at latest downtown apartment plan
NORTHFORKER
Treasure map vending machine pops up in Southold
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high of 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.