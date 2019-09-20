Daily Update: PBMC eyes neighboring properties, zone proposed for Plum Island ferry

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Brought to you by:

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Sept. 20:

NEWS

PBMC plans ‘joint venture’ with ProHealth for expanded oncology center

Addressing future of Plum Island, zoning change discussed for Orient ferry terminal

Meeting set with representative of helicopter council; town may further restrict aircraft

Four rescue dogs from Bahamas arrive at Kent Animal Shelter

NORTHFORKER

Sheep shearing at Browder’s Birds in Mattituck

Tanger Outlets welcomes immersive pop-up shop

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.

The sunny skies are expected to remain throughout the weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Comments

comments