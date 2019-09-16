Daily Update: Traffic forum set for next week, mental health meeting planned

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 16:
NEWS
Times Review Talks: Traffic on the North Fork set for next week
More than 6 million veterans now eligible to join American Legion
Town hall event planned to raise awareness for mental health services
Proposed Central Square shopping center in Wading River back to square one
SPORTS
Football: Daniels sparks Waves’ first D-I win
Football: Fast start propels SWR to 2-0 in blowout win at Port Jefferson
Football: Porters suffer from fumblitist
WEATHER
Morning showers will be followed by mostly cloudy skies today with a high of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.