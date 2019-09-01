Public hearing set on change to prioritize firefighters on affordable housing registry

A public hearing has been set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, on an amendment that would give volunteer firefighters priority status on the town’s affordable housing registry.

Volunteers in emergency medical or ambulance service positions would also be eligible for priority. The proposal was first discussed at a work session in May, when Supervisor Scott Russell said he wants to see local volunteer firefighters get priority on the town’s affordable housing registry. He estimated at that time that there were approximately 150 people on the registry, noting an uptick in applications since the 50-unit Vineyard View project in Greenport was introduced.

The hearing is at 7 p.m.

