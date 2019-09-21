Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with aggravated DWI

Walter Alvizures-Gomez, 24, of Greenport was arrested Saturday around 4:55 p.m. and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in his motor vehicle while on the highway and driving without a license, according to Southold Town police.

Mr. Alvizures-Gomez was stopped for tailgating along Route 25 and Skunk Lane in Cutchogue. The aggravated DWI charge stemmed from a blood alcohol content of .18 or higher.

• A Manorville woman who failed to obey a police officer directing traffic at a motor vehicle accident was stopped and found to be driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Brianna Mahoney, 22, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, around 5:53 p.m. Monday, police said.

The officer was directing traffic at the corner of Albertson Lane and Route 48.

Two passengers in the vehicle were issued appearance tickets for possession of marijuana.

• Jose Medrano of Greenport was arrested Saturday around 3:31 p.m. for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Mr. Medrano was involved in an accident near La Capricciosa Brick Oven Pizza in Greenport. His license had been suspended for refusing to submit to a chemical test from a prior DWI, police said. His vehicle also failed to have a court-mandated interlock device installed, police said.

• An East Marion woman told police Sunday around 9:21 a.m. that an unknown person entered Dart’s Tree Farm in Southold through an open front window and removed 42 jars of jams and jellies, valued at $252; six Murph’s bloody mary mixes, valued at $30; and a $30 “Open” flag.

• A Mattituck woman reported a theft from her vehicle in Greenport Friday around 11:23 p.m.

The woman’s car was parked in the Adams Street municipal parking lot. She said she had left her vehicle unlocked and that no force was used to enter. A $400 mixing board and 400 guitar picks, valued at $100, were reported stolen. An investigation is underway, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police last Wednesday around 10:39 a.m. that $1,450 worth of black pallet forks had been removed from 1485 Sound Ave. in Mattituck. He said the incident occurred between last Monday and last Wednesday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

