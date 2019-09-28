Southold Blotter: Mount Sinai man charged with DWI

James Francis Smith, 86, of Mount Sinai was arrested Sunday around 3:54 p.m. for driving while intoxicated. Police received a call notifying them of a vehicle driving erratically on Route 48 near Soundview Avenue. When they located the vehicle, Mr. Smith was stopped on Sound Avenue and determined to be intoxicated.

• Dominique P. Guess of Norwich, Conn., was arrested Saturday around 8:35 p.m. near Main Road and Greenway East for DWI. She was also injured in an accident that took place while she was driving eastbound on Route 25. She crossed the double yellow line, over the westbound lane of travel, ran off the roadway into a thick wooded area and caused damage to her vehicle. She left the scene of the accident and was later found heading westbound along Route 25. The woman told police she had no idea she ran off the roadway, adding that she may have fallen asleep.

• Laurie J. Mignon of Tuxedo Park was arrested last Tuesday around 10:07 p.m. for DWI. A Cutchogue man called police to report that a woman appeared to have driven through a deer fence near Oregon Road and Cox Lane in Cutchogue. Police found Ms. Mignon in the driver’s seat with the motor running. She was trying to back the car up into a farm field, she said. Ms. Mignon was advised to stop the car and turn off the vehicle, at which point she was found to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking two glasses of wine. She refused to take a breath test and was arrested accordingly.

• One individual was injured in an accident near First and Center streets in Greenport Saturday around 3:10 p.m. A Laurel woman was making a left hand turn off Center Street, onto First Street when a Mattituck man was making a right hand turn off Center Street onto First. The two vehicles collided as a result.

• Matthew R. Landin, 40, who is not domiciled, was arrested Friday around 9:21 a.m. near Front Street in Greenport Village after police found him exiting a car that did not belong to him. Mr. Landin told police he was sleeping in the car because it was cold the night before and he was going to seek treatment at Eastern Long Island Hospital for alcohol dependency. An officer advised him to refrain from drinking the vodka in his possession, to which Mr. Landin became aggressive and belligerent, according to police. After multiple attempts to calm Mr. Landin, police said, he was escorted from the area, at which point he allegedly pulled out a box cutter, opened it and held it up toward the officer. Mr. Landin was arrested for menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

• A Cutchogue woman told police she wanted an incident that occurred at Sidor Farms last Thursday around 5:03 p.m. documented. She said the sunflower maze at the location is closed for the season, but states she saw multiple subjects inside the maze. She said she asked them to leave multiple times, to which one individual became upset, started yelling at her and refused to leave. The woman said she attempted to photograph the subject, but was unsuccessful because the individual grabbed her phone and threw it into the maze. The subject allegedly left without incident.

• A fire, believed to have been started by a cigarette located in a trash bin in the back of a truck near Marratooka Lane in Mattituck last Thursday around 2:46 p.m. was extinguished before police arrived, according to reports.

• One individual was injured last Wednesday around 10:20 p.m. after a Brockton, Mass., man headed east on Route 25 fell asleep at the wheel while turning left into the roadway. The driver collided with a National Grid utility pole and reported damage to his vehicle.

• An Orient man told police around 6:13 p.m. last Wednesday that the side window of his $500 yellow 1997 John Deere 410E had been damaged. He said he noticed the damage when he went to the work site on Route 48 and Cabots Woods Road in Peconic. An investigation is underway.

• A Greenport Village code enforcement officer reported graffiti located on a rock at Clark’s Beach in Greenport. He described the graffiti as spray-painted letters “ROM.”

• A Southold man told police last Tuesday around 1:52 p.m. that someone had broken the lock off the men’s restroom at Goose Creek Beach in Southold. The man also reported the porcelain sink broken. An investigation is underway.

• A Jamestown, R.I., man reported to police around 5:29 p.m. last Monday that while stopped in traffic to make a left turn, his vehicle was struck by a Southold man, who sustained injuries. The Southold man said he was traveling east on Route 48 when he failed to see that the Jamestown man was stopped due to a glare from his windshield and claimed he was therefore unable to avoid the collision.

• A Greenport woman told police last Monday around 1:17 p.m. that her son, a Greenport man with a different address, has been breaking into her residence and taking her bank cards in the middle of the night to withdraw funds. The woman reported that $920 had been withdrawn from her account and supplied officers with her bank statement. She said she did not make the multiple Greenport Chase ATM transactions in question. The woman said her son has broken into her residence on multiple occasions and is the only person who knows her debit card pin number. She is pressing charges, according to police. An investigation is underway.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent

