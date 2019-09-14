Town accepts bid for energy-efficient LED streetlights

The Southold Town Board Tuesday accepted a $205,208 bid that will see all streetlights replaced with energy-efficient LED bulbs.

Instead of the 3,000- and 4,000-degree Kelvin lights originally proposed by town engineers, the Town Board opted to approve the purchase of 2,700-degree Kelvin bulbs, according to engineer Michael Collins.

He said the town had originally considered “piggybacking” on an existing Town of Brookhaven contract to reduce costs.

That contract exclusively covered the higher-temperature lights, Mr. Collins said.

“There’s been a lot of concern in communities across the country that this spectrum disrupts birds, insects, people’s biorhythms,” he said, noting that several community members brought the issue to the Town Board’s attention.

A solicitation for bids brought in one proposal from City Energy Services, LLC for the approximately 1,400 lights that will be replaced, plus spares.

The change in bulb temperature resulted in an approximate $18,000 increase in cost from what had been anticipated, Mr. Collins said, though he noted it was a worthwhile initiative.

He said town electrician Tim Abrams has already replaced several lights with the 2,700-degree Kelvin fixtures.

“We have bills proving that our estimated savings are exactly on point,” Mr. Collins said.

He anticipates the town could save approximately $59,000 in current electric costs annually.

