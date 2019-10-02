Daily Update: Riverhead supervisor proposes budget, Southold candidates meet at forum

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 2:

NEWS

Riverhead Supervisor unveils tentative 2020 budget with 2.5% tax levy hike

Southold Town candidates take their campaigns to Mattituck for first forum

SWR softball field project to honor Melissa Marchese

NORTHFORKER

Cooking snails with Peconic Escargot’s Taylor Knapp

Winemakers behind Peconic Cellar Doors introduce canned wine spritzers

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers all throughout the day today as temperatures climb back into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. It’s expected to remain cool on Thursday, when the rain will likely continue.

