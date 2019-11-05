Daily Update: Election Day preview, Riverhead woman indicted, PBMC expanding east

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 5:

NEWS

Southold Voter’s Guide 2019: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

Riverhead Voter’s Guide 2019: Candidates, endorsements, polling places

Two percent of Suffolk residents were early voters in first year

Riverhead woman now facing attempted murder charge in Flanders shooting

PBMC eyes expansion into Greenport; will lease former Capital One space

Times Review to host panel discussion on the future of Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Brighten up your fall decor with the sisters behind Laurel Floral Design

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41. There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today.

