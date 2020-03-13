School districts in Southold Town to close all next week

School districts in Southold Town will be now be closed all next week following consultation with the Suffolk County Department of Health.

Mattituck superintendent Jill Gierasch and Greenport-Southold superintendent David Gamberg made the announcements to each district Friday.

Mr. Gamberg said in a letter to Greenport parents that the district would remain closed through March 20 in “an effort to be proactive in protecting the health and safety of our students and staff.”

There has not been a positive result of COVID-19 for a student or staff member, he said, but there are cases within the surrounding communities and overall numbers continue to rise.

Staff in Greenport will report to school Tuesday to continue preparations for extended learning if the district needs to remain close for an extended period, Mr. Gamberg said.

All after-school activities are canceled through March 20. Earlier Friday, Section XI announced all athletic games and scrimmages in the county are suspended until April 3.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly, and we recognize the impact such closure will have on our families,” he said. “The district will continue to monitor this evolving situation and communicate any additional scheduling changes should they be warranted.”

Ms. Gierasch also said there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District.

“All evening events and all outside community events using district property are also canceled,” Ms. Gierasch wrote. “The Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 has also been canceled. Should the Suffolk County Department of Health recommend an extension of this closing beyond next week, parents will be notified.

“On Friday, March 20, the district will begin delivering instruction through an online platform for grades 5-12. Instructional packets for grades K-6 have also been prepared. More information will follow as to how to access these materials no later than Tuesday, March 17. Families will be notified regarding these documents through email and the district’s website.”

All of the district’s snow days and conference days in Mattituck will now be eliminated.

