CAST planning drive-in movie series that begins June 18

Cars arriving at Drive-in Movie Night at Strawberry Fields May 27. CAST announced it will host four drive-in movie events this summer. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Equally nostalgic and already poised for social distancing, drive-in movies are making a comeback.

Several upcoming events will offer a new generation a chance to experience a drive-in movie while doing some good in the community, too.

Community Action Southold Town has announced a series of four Thursday night drive-in movie events that will kick off June 18 at the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane in Greenport.

“I remember growing up going to drive-in movies with my family, blankets in the car and lots of good snacks,” CAST executive director Cathy Demeroto said. “It’s great fun for the community.”

The movie series will continue July 9, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3 at Peconic Bay Winery in Cutchogue.

$50 per carload will include the movie screening and snacks and each event will also feature a raffle.

Reservations are required in advance https://e.givesmart.com/events/huS/ and sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Polo Grounds can accommodate a maximum of 160 cars and 200 will be permitted at each event at Peconic Bay Winery. True to their mission, Ms. Demeroto said several slots at each event will be set aside for families they serve who may not have the means to pay. “We want to make sure it’s open to all,” she said.

While the movies have not been announced yet, Ms. Demeroto said the organization is obtaining necessary licensing for the titles, which will all be rated G or PG.

Funds from the event will help CAST respond to an “incredible need” demonstrated in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak in February, the organization provided 4,961 meals locally, Ms. Demeroto said. The number of meals jumped to 12,150 in March and 19,747 in April, she said, and expects the number to be even higher for May.

She remains optimistic that the need will level off as reopening begins. “People are starting to pick up some more hours,” she said, but may also be forced to prioritize other bills or rent put on hold as a result of the shutdown.

CAST recently announced that Bank of America has provided a grant to help meet the need on the North Fork. Bank of America has partnered with CAST since 2017.

To keep up with movie announcements and more information, follow CAST on Facebook or visit their website.