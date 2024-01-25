Community calendar: Jan. 25, 2024

North Fork Polar Bears inaugural 2023 annual Splash for Cast event (photo credit: Courtesy photo)

All ages

Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:30-11 a.m.: BR-INGO: breakfast and bingo at Riverhead Senior Center, 60 Shade Tree Lane, Riverhead. Presented by the Riverhead Youth Coalition and Town of Riverhead. Non-cash prizes for winners. Adults $10; children under 12, $5. Tickets available at the door or from the town recreation department, 631-727-3200 ext. 740.

Fundraisers

Jan. 16-Feb. 15: Pre-sale for Soups for the Soul fundraiser for Jefferson Temple Church of God In Christ, 15625 Route 48, Cutchogue. Menu options: broccoli and cheddar, butternut squash, chicken pot pie, beef chili, split pea with ham and chicken tortilla. Meals come with 12-ounce soup, drink, house salad, a roll or tortilla chips and apple crisp. $14. Pre-sale ends Feb. 15. Order pickup Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m. at the church. For information or to order: call 631-734-5498 or text 631-276-9385.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-10 p.m.: A Night of Music and Fun at The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce and Coloki, Inc. With music by That ’70s Band, raffles, silent auction, buffet with cash bar. Proceeds to benefit the Salvation Army. Tickets start at $75. thesuffolk.org.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.: Second annual Splash for CAST Polar Plunge at Silver Sands Motel, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. Event benefits the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays Initiative. 9:30 a.m. on-site registration, 10:30 a.m. plunge. Registration starts at $25. Register and information: e.givesmart.com/events/A0T.

Local history

Saturday, Feb. 3, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: Cultural Landscape Walking Tour at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Historical walk through preserve to historic hedgerows, Camp Carey site and view of a War of 1812 battle. Walk conducted by Mary Laura Lamont. Meet in upper parking lot. Snow/rain cancels. Information and reservations: 631-315-5475.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Get to know us better dinner hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council at Touch of Venice, 28350 Main Road, Cutchogue. Adults, $45; children age 6 to 12, $20; children under 6, free. Tickets on Eventbrite. Limited number of tickets available. Information and reservations: 207-233-5666.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2: p.m.: Talk on Early 19th Century Woven Coverlets of Long Island hosted by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council in the community room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Talk given by colonial textile historian and curator/collections manager of Huntington Historical Society Emily Werner. Information: 631-734-6360.

Meetings

Friday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m.: Open meeting of Stirling Historical Society of Greenport at the Little Red Schoolhouse, Front Street, Greenport. Overview of the nonprofit organization that will include past activities and upcoming events.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m.: Southold Town Garden Club meets to discuss ReWild Long Island, native gardening and grant opportunities at Southold Free Library. Free and open to the public. Information: 631-804-7752.

Music

Friday, Jan. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic jam session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Music of all ages, many styles of music and levels of ability. Free.

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sponsored by the New York State parks department. 2.5-mile walk with identification of local shore birds, raptors and songbirds. Meet in upper parking lot. Reservations: 631-315-5475. Snow/rain cancels.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.: Winter Watershed Walk with Peconic Baykeeper and Peconic Estuary Partnership at Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve, 3675 Lake Ave., Riverhead. All ages welcome. Registration required: [email protected], [email protected].

Theatre

Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 19-Feb. 4: ‘Wonder of the World’ at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave, Mattituck. Directed by Robert Horn and produced by Kim Cappiello. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Information and tickets: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages after school skate: Fridays, 3-5-p.m. Admission: $5, includes skates; $5, spectators. All skate for all ages: Fridays, 5-9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5 spectators. Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through January: Shared Visions, work by Frances Liburt and friends at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through February: Good Ground Artists group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through Feb. 3: Between the Bay and the Sound: A North Fork Family Album at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Photos from the 1860s to the 1960s from the collection of Ellen Doughty Korsower, curated by Helene Verin.

Mondays through January, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New art show arranged by Michelle Schwartz at Congregational Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0232.

Through Feb. 4: Port + Harbor: Preservation, Not Speculation by Sabina Streeter at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660.

Through February: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cut-ch-ogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.