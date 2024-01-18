Community calendar: Jan. 18, 2024

Entertainment

Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m.: Comedy Night at CAST, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Featuring headliner Erin Jackson, feature act Chris Roach and emcee Bridget Kavanagh. Produced by North Fork Comedy. Beer and wine reception at 7 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $75. Information: castnorthfork.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-10 p.m.: A Night of Music and Fun at The Suffolk, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Sponsored by Riverhead Chamber of Commerce and Coloki, Inc. With music by That ’70s Band, raffles, silent auction, buffet with cash bar. Proceeds to benefit the Salvation Army. Tickets start at $75. thesuffolk.org.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 10:30 a.m.: Second annual Splash for CAST Polar Plunge at Silver Sands Motel, 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport. Event benefits the Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation and Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Back to the Bays Initiative. 9:30 a.m. onsite registration, 10:30 a.m. plunge. Registration starts at $25. Register and information: e.givesmart.com/events/A0T.

Lectures

Saturday, Jan. 20, 3 p.m.: Commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Presented by David Mills. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m.: Donna LoSchiavo presents What is Siddhi? a discussion on Ekam Siddhi meditation at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Free. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Jan. 20, 9:30-11 a.m.: A Winter’s Day Nature Walk led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sponsored by the New York State parks department. 1-mile nature walk through the winter woods. Meet in upper parking lot. Reservations: 631-315-5475. Snow/rain cancels.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 9-11 a.m.: Winter Bird Walk led by Mary Laura Lamont at Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Sponsored by the New York State parks department. 2.5-mile walk with identification of local shore birds, raptors and songbirds. Meet in upper parking lot. Reservations: 631-315-5475. Snow/rain cancels.

Theatre

Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 19-Feb. 4: ‘Wonder of the World’ at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave, Mattituck. Directed by Robert Horn and produced by Kim Cappiello. Showtimes: Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 2:30 p.m. Information and tickets: nfct.com.

Ongoing events

Fridays and Sundays: Roller skating at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. All-ages after school skate: Fridays, 3-5-p.m. Admission: $5, includes skates; $5, spectators. All skate for all ages: Fridays, 5-9 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5 spectators. Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 18 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrationswith Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through January: Shared Visions, work by Frances Liburt and friends at Southold Free Library. Information: 631-765-2077.

Through February: Good Ground Artists group show at Mattituck-Laurel Library. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through Feb. 3: Between the Bay and the Sound: A North Fork Family Album at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Photos from the 1860s to the 1960s from the collection of Ellen Doughty Korsower, curated by Helene Verin.

Mondays through January, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: New art show arranged by Michelle Schwartz at Congregational Tifereth Israel Synagogue, 519 Fourth St., Greenport. Information: 631-477-0232.

Through Feb. 4: Port + Harbor: Preservation, Not Speculation by Sabina Streeter at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660.

Through February: In the Mind’s Eye, work by Glenn McNab, Martine Abitbol and Gabriella Picone at Cutchogue Library. 631-734-6360.

Through October: A Sportsman’s Paradise: Man and Nature in Suffolk County’s Past at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Assortment of hunting equipment, hand-carved decoys, duck boats, fishing gear, themed toys, clothing, magazines and more. 631-727-2881, SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Interactive exhibit of artifacts, documents, photos and digital experiences provides a comprehensive timeline of Suffolk County history. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.